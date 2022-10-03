ED raids 12 firms based in Bengaluru linked to China, seizes $5.9 million in part-time job scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 5.85 crore after searching 12 locations in Bengaluru in connection with a case of part-time job fraud. The investigation by the ED showed that many young people had been conned by Chinese nationals via the mobile app ‘Keepsharer,’ which claimed to provide them with a part-time job in exchange for money.

‘These Chinese people formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators (for translating Mandarin to English and vice versa), HR Manager and Tele callers. They obtained the documents of Indian persons and opened bank accounts by using their documents,’ the ED said.

The Chinese accused created the ‘Keepsharer’ mobile application, and they advertised it by giving young people the chance to work part-time using Telegram and WhatsApp. This app was connected to a financial app. Youth were asked to donate money in exchange for registration on this app. Through this app, they also took money from the general public in the name of investment.

The youths were tasked with enjoying celebrity videos and sharing them on social media. They used to pay Rs 20 for each video once the task was over. Money was first deposited to their application wallet, but the app was later taken down from the Google Playstore. The public, they claim, was cheated of their investment money and the crores of rupees in remuneration that had to be paid.