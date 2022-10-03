ED seizes J’khand CM’s passbook from assistant in case of illegal mining

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), during raids from the home of Hemant Soren’s close aide and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Pankaj Mishra, who is the main accused in a money laundering case connected to alleged illegal mining in the state, Hemant Soren’s bank passbook and a signed and unsigned check book were found.

On July 19, Mishra was arrested in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act’s (PMLA) rules. He is currently being held by police. Along with Mishra, the case also names his associates Bacchu Yadav and Prem Prakash as accused. The pair is currently being held in judicial custody after being taken into prison on August 4 and 5, respectively.

On March 8, a first information report (FIR) in the Sahibganj district against Mishra and others served as the foundation for the ED’s investigation into the alleged money laundering case.

The federal agency included a recorded statement of former JMM treasurer Ravi Kejriwal who reportedly stated that it was in his presence that the chief minister directed Mishra to ‘directly hand over funds coming from Santhal Parganas from stone and sand mining businesses to Prem Prakash.’ The federal agency’s prosecution complaint, equivalent to a charge sheet, was filed before a special PMLA court here on September 16.