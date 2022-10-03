Eight guys rape a child in Rajasthan, demand money, and spread the video; one is detained

In relation to the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl by eight guys, who also demanded money from her and afterwards posted her footage online, one individual was caught on Sunday.

According to the police, a FIR was filed on September 29 against eight suspects who are accused of gang-raping the kid three times.

One of the suspects, Akram, was eventually taken into custody by the police. Circle officer Kishangarh Bas, Atul Agre stated, ‘He is being questioned.’

According to SHO of the police station Amit Kumar, who shed light on the issue, the 17-year-old victim called from a man named Sahil on December 31, 2021, and he claimed to have some unpleasant images of her and instructed her to meet him.

The second accused from the same hamlet raped her when she arrived at his location, as he had indicated.

He claimed that on January 3 and April 6, respectively, the girl was raped twice more.

The girl’s father allegedly claimed that the defendant had recorded pornographic recordings and demanded Rs 50,000 so they wouldn’t be shared.

The girl’s family said that the defendant had been requesting more money and that when they refused, the defendant released the video. All of the suspects, according to the SHO, are locals of the same village.