Ex-Income Tax officer who previously charged with bribery case, assets worth Rs 7.33 crore attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate has attached property worth Rs 7.33 crore in accordance with Prevention of Money Laundering Act, that belonged to an Income Tax officer who was forced to resign by the government.

The Finance Ministry forced Additional Director of Income Tax Andasu Ravinder to retire from his position under the Central Civil Services Conduct Regulations, and he is currently under investigation for having large assets.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) FIR against Andasu Ravinder and his wife Kavitha Andasu served as a foundation for the ED’s case. Andasu Ravinder is charged with conspiring with other accused and creating wealth in his and his wife’s names between January 2005 and August 29, 2011, wealth that was out of proportion to their known sources of income.

The husband and wife were found to have amassed about Rs 2 crore that could not be satisfactorily accounted for. The former Income Tax Officer was accused of obtaining assets worth Rs 2.32 crore—or 171.41% of their total income—in his and his wife’s names, as well as through the Hyderabad-based company Raviteja Trading Pvt. Ltd., that were out of proportion to their known sources of income.

‘Andasu Ravindar and others pursuant to a criminal conspiracy concertedly indulged in the criminal act of generation and possession of accretions disproportionate to the known sources of income of Andasu Ravinder and his wife,’ the ED said.