Famous businessman Atlas Ramachandran passes away

Thrissur: Famous businessman and film producer MM Ramachandran, popularly known as Atlas Ramachandran (80) has died. He had been admitted to a hospital in Dubai with age-related ailments and reportedly died of a cardiac arrest Sunday night.

Ramachandran was born in 1942 in Kerala’s Thrissur district. He became a household name through a unique style of advertising his business, Atlas Jewellery. Ramachandran used to feature in the advertisements and deliver a line: Atlas Jewellery, the trusted name of crores of people. He had started of as a bank employee before shifting to business.

Ramachandran was passionate about movies and had both acted in and produced a few. He had produced few popular Malayalam movies likeVaishali and Sukrutham. He had also acted in over a dozen movies. In 2015, Ramachandran was arrested for financial fraud and jailed for three years.