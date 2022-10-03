Fitbit launches next-generation wearables in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and fitness company, Fitbit launched its next-generation wearables in India. It includes Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 fitness watches as well as the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Grey Graphite, Mist Soft Gold, and White Platinum colours and can be purchased from Amazon for Rs. 24,999. The Fitbit Versa 4 is offered in Graphite Black, Pink Sand, and Waterfall Blue colours and is available on on Amazon at Rs. 20,499. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is available on Amazon for Rs. 8,999. It is available in Lilac Bliss, Midnight Zen, and Morning Glow colours.All these Fitbit wearables come with a 6-month Fitbit Premium Membership.

Also Read: Loans to become costlier as State Bank of India hikes interest rate

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 specifications: The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They are said to offer battery life of up to 6 days. Both models also feature built-in GPS and a side-mounted navigation button. The Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch features a new Body Response sensor to assist users in managing stress. The device can detect signs of atrial fibrillation, heart rate variability, skin temperature changes, and more. Fitbit Versa 4 has over 40 exercise modes. It features real-time stats, Active Zone Minutes and Daily Readiness Score.

Fitbit Inspire 3 specifications: The health tracker is equipped with an optical heart rate monitor, an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The fitness tracker is claimed to have battery life of up to 10 days. It will automatically detect exercise and store up to 7 days of detailed motion data.