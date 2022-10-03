Hero MotoCorp launches Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India’s leading two-wheeler brand, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition. The new bike is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is equipped with a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant petrol engine. The engine produces a top power of 15 bhp at 6,500 rpm. The engine features XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. This advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection helps the bike to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds.

It features ‘Hero Connect’ with multiple connectivity features as standard. The ‘Hero Connect’ comes with 5 alerts for the rider in the form of Geo-fencing alert, Speed alert, Topple alert, Tow away alert and Unplug Alert.