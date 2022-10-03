Lenovo launches new Android tablet in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer electronics, personal computers, software, business solutions and related services, Lenovo launched new Android tablet in India. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in in in Frost Blue and Strom Grey colours. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.

The new tablet is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It sports a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, with 10-point multi-touch and 400nits brightness. The tablet sports 8.0-megapixel (RGB) front and rear cameras and is powered by a 7,700mAh battery.