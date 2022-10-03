Mahzooz Draw: 110 participants share 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 110 lucky participants won the second prize of 100,000 UAE dirhams at the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will get 9096 UAE dirhams each.

A lucky winner took home the first prize of Dh10 million by matching 5 out of 5 winning numbers. This win makes the second millionaire within a span of one week, the last one being crowned at the 94th draw. The number of Mahzooz multi-millionaires now totals 29.

Over 4,000 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. 4,215 winners won prize money in the draw. The total prize money won was Dh1.7 million.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 among themselves. The lucky winners are Shefeeque from India, Devendra from Nepal, and Marvin from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 20346339, 20072032, and 20346877 respectively.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.