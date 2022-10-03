OnePlus launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched company’s first Nord-branded wearable smartwatch in the Indian markets. The smartwatch will be available in Deep Blue and Midnight Black colours on OnePlus store, OnePlus Experience stores and authorised OnePlus partner stores at Rs. 4,999. It will go on sale via Amazon starting on October 4 at 12pm (noon).

The company has also announced a discount of Rs. 500 on the OnePlus Nord Watch on Axis Bank debit and credit card holders. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail a Rs. 500 discount starting from October 4. These discounts will be available via the OnePlus store, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience stores.

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports a 1.78-inch HD (368×448 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness.The smartwatch is powered by an SF32LB555V4O6 chipset and runs on RTOS. It is equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer and comes with support for heart rate and stress monitoring, along with SpO2 and sleep tracking. The device support 105 sports modes and can automatically track running and walking.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is compatible with Android smartphones and iPhone models running on Android 6 and iOS 11 and above, respectively.