The government will soon begin a national programme for telemental health, with a toll-free helpline number

In order to provide greater access to mental health support throughout the nation, the government is preparing to introduce a national tele-mental health programme and a toll-free helpline number soon.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, originally introduced the national tele-mental health programme (NTMHP) in the Union Budget 2022–2023

‘People of all ages now have more severe mental health issues as a result of the pandemic. A ‘National Tele-Mental Health Program’ will be introduced to improve access to high-quality mental health counselling and care services’ She’d stated.

An official source told PTI that five regional coordination centres and at least one tele-MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Nationally Actionable Plan) cell would be established as part of the scheme.

Additionally, a nationwide toll-free helpline will be established, allowing callers to select their preferred language when requesting assistance.

According to the source, the calls would be forwarded to tele-MANAS cells in the appropriate state and union territory.

According to a Lancet study released in October of last year, the COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to cause an increase of about 35% in the prevalence of clinically severe depression and anxiety disorders in India.

Compared to 2019, the number of suicides reported in India in 2020 increased by 10%, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to a research released this year by Dr. Rajesh Sagar, professor of psychiatry at AIIMS, one in every seven people in India is thought to be suffering from a clinically diagnosable mental condition.