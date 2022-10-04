4 PFI members arrested by Delhi Police for violating anti-terror laws

The Delhi Police arrested four PFI associates on Monday as part of their ongoing campaign against the banned organisation. The arrest is connected to a UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) charge against PFI that was filed at Shaheen Bagh Police Station.

‘Four members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested yesterday. Police registered a case against PFI at Shaheen Bagh police station under the UAPA Act,’ the Delhi Police stated in a statement confirming the arrests.

Since the government banned PFI, Delhi Police has only made these arrests. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the authorities, began a widespread crackdown on PFI and its members nationwide in September last week. In one day of raids and searches, authorities arrested close to 106 PFI leaders and activists. Following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central government then banned PFI.