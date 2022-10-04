Elon Musk in the middle of controversy again after a Twitter thread regarding ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy after starting a Twitter conversation on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Musk urged the residents of the four regions of Ukraine where the referendums were held to cast their votes on how they felt about the annexations after posting a list of the requirements that, in his opinion, can put an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, and Andrij Melnyk, the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, both criticised the post.

‘Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you,’ Melnyk tweeted.

Musk tweeted a list of conditions for bringing ‘peace’ in Ukraine which included – ‘redoing the elections in regions recently annexed by Russia under United Nations supervision, recognising Russia’s annexation of Crimea, assuring water supply to Crimea, and ensuring Ukrainian neutrality.’

‘This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.’

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s internal affairs minister, also criticised Musk.