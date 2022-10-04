Hindu organisation faces legal action for portraying Mahatma Gandhi as asura

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has been charged by the Kolkata Police for installing a Mahatma Gandhi idol at the feet of the Durga idol during a community puja instead of the asura (demon). Hindu texts claim that Durga killed Mahishasura to preserve the earth.

On Sunday, when Gandhi’s birth anniversary was being observed, police took Gandhi’s idol from the puja location after its photos emerged on social media and sparked protests. According to a specific complaint, a case has been filed, a Kolkata Police officer said late on Monday.

The state working president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Chandrachur Goswami, had earlier claimed to be unaware of such cases. ‘Nobody has contacted us and no member of our party has been arrested,’ said Goswami. He claimed that Gandhi was being vilified as part of the exercise. ‘By the time the police came and replaced Gandhi’s idol with that of the asura, our mission was complete.’

One of those who filed a complaint against the Hindu group was Congress leader Koustav Bagchi, who also sent a copy of the complaint by mail to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. As far as I’m aware, no official case was filed until Monday afternoon, according to Bagchi.