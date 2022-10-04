ISI-backed terror modules operating from Canada busted by Punjab police

On Tuesday, Punjab police confirmed that it had arrested two terrorists and seized weapons and ammunition, including a tiffin bomb and three hand grenades, from two terror cells that were supported by Pakistan’s ISI and run by foreign-based thieves and terrorists.

Yograj Singh, also known as Yog, a resident of Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested in the first case. According to investigators, the narco-terrorism module was jointly run by Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, of Canada, Harvinder Singh Rinda, of Pakistan, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Italy.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused were found to have ‘an RDX-loaded tiffin box converted into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or tiffin bomb, two sophisticated AK-56 assault rifles along with two magazines and 30 live cartridges, one.30 bore pistol along with six live cartridges, and 2 kg heroin.’

The police said that the Inter-Services Intelligence spy organisation in Pakistan supported the group. In a separate investigation, the Punjab Cops arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Hira, a further member of the ISI-supported Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module.