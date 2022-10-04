Jasmine Lamboriya, CWG bronze medalist, joins Indian Army as havildar

Jasmine Lamboriya, a boxer who won a bronze medal at the CWG, was hired by the Indian Army to work as a havildar in the Corps of Military Police. In the 60 kg boxing event at the 2022 Common Wealth Games, Jasmine took home a bronze medal.

Under the planned Mission Olympics programme of the Indian army, Jasmine Lamboria has been hired as a havildar. As part of the initiative, the Army has set up a number of ‘Mission Olympics Wings’ where the recruits can access the necessary amenities.

At the age of 20, Jasmine, a native of Haryana, was a major star in the boxing world. At numerous national and international competitions, she has taken home many medals. She took home medals from events including the Women’s World Boxing Championship, the Women’s National Boxing Championship, and the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

Hav Achinta, Subedar Neeraj Chopra, Subedar Avinash Sable and Naib Subedar Jeremy are a few well-known athletes who were supported by the Mission Olympics Wing.

Jasmine will shortly begin preparing for the Asian Games 2023 as part of the Mission Olympics programme, becoming the second worthy woman to join the Indian Army.