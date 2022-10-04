Oppo launches new budget smartphone named ‘Oppo A17’ in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched new budget smartphone named ‘ Oppo A17’ in the Indian market. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the new smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,499. It is listed for purchase on Oppo Store and major retail outlets in Midnight Black and Sunlight Orange colours. Oppo has announced Rs. 1,500 instant discount for purchases made through Axis Bank, ICICI, Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards.

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A17 runs on Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1.1 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 8GB by utilising unused storage on the phone. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 89.8 percent body-to-screen ratio.

The new device comes with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.