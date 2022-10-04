Raj Bhavan dissatisfied with CM’s overseas travel information not being disclosed

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s abroad travel has angered the Raj Bhavan. According to sources, the resentment stems from the failure to inform the Governor in writing about the trip’s specifics as required by the Constitution.

According to tradition, whenever the Chief Minister travels overseas, he meets with the Governor, goes over the travel arrangements, and then shares written information about the journey. However, the custom was broken this time.

Sources claim that on Monday, when the governor arrived in Kannur to pay respects to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, he spoke with the chief minister regarding the trip.

Sources claim that Pinarayi informed Khan that he would be leaving for a 10-day tour of Europe. Pinarayi received the governor’s best wishes on his journey.

Despite being formally informed, sources claimed there was no official contact.

Tuesday morning, Pinarayi boarded an aircraft out of Kochi bound for Europe.

On Saturday night, the CM was supposed to depart Kerala by plane. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a former CPM state secretary, had health issues that deteriorated just before his travel, thus the trip had to be postponed.

The group from Kerala led by the chief minister will start their journey in Norway. It was originally supposed to begin with a trip to Finland.

The CM will ride with Ministers P Rajeev and V Abdurahiman.