Son of TRS leader detained in Telangana after sexually assaulting a minor.

A 20-year-old guy sexually attacked a little girl in the village of Sreepathipalli in the Chilpur mandal of the Jangaon district.

The footage of the 16-year-old girl’s sexual assault was published on social media sites by the defendant, who has been identified as G Shyam of the same area. Four young boys and his friend T. Sambaraju were also named as suspects in the case for aiding Shyam in his despicable act.

After the video went viral and the girl’s family spoke angrily with Shaym and his family, the incident was made public on Monday morning.

On the basis of a complaint made by the mother of the girl, the police detained Shyam and his five companions. According to reports, Shyam is the son of a former Sreepathipalli MPP member and local TRS politician. Station Ghanpur ACP D Raghu Chander told the reporters that the accused utilised the footage of the sex attack on the young girl to trap her. According to the ACP, he used to phone the girl frequently and threaten to post the film online if she didn’t comply with his demands.

The girl was sent to the Jangaon Government Hospital for a checkup. According to the POCSO Act and Section 376 of the IPC (Punishment of Rape), a complaint has been filed against Shyam and his friends, the ACP said.