According to the CBI, a Russian hacker ‘aided’ over 800 students with their JEE exams.

The hacking of the iLeon software platform by Russian citizen Mikhail Shargin is said to have benefited as many as 820 students, the CBI informed a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Late on Monday night, Shargin, 25, was taken into custody at IGI Airport. Shargin, a ‘skilled hacker,’ was produced in court and then remanded to CBI custody for two days.

The number of students who used the hacking to their advantage and cheated on the JEE (Mains) exam last year is now suspected to be greater than originally thought, the CBI claims to have learned during its questioning of Shargin, who was detained by investigators after he stepped off a plane from Almaty.

Following Shargin’s admission to the court that the CBI was able to access his electronic devices while he was there, the agency requested permission from the court to ask the Russian national to provide his username and password. The CBI is leaving open the possibility that additional foreign nationals took part in the hacking.

Aspirants who want to get into the best engineering institutes, including the IITs, take the JEE(Mains). According to sources, ‘coaches’ and ‘teachers’ outside testing facilities were able to control candidates’ computers and answer questions.