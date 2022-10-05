Amit Shah pays visit to slain policeman’s family in Uri, J&K

According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the family of policeman Mudasir Sheikh on Wednesday. Sheikh was killed in an encounter in the Jammu and Kashmir area of Baramulla earlier this year.

They claimed Shah visited Sheikh at his home in Uri, which is 100 kilometres from Srinagar, along with JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh. Amit Shah interacted with Sheikh’s family after meeting them.

According to the officials, the Union home minister drove through mountainous terrain to get to the home of the killed special officer. ‘He had the route changed and went all the way through the tough route to meet the martyred family,’ the officials added.

According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah later went to Sheikh’s graveyard and offered prayers for the soul of the deceased. In an encounter at Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri, Sheikh—a special police officer (SPO) for the Jammu and Kashmir Police—lost his life while battling three foreign members of Jaish-e-Mohammad.