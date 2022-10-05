Biden will visit storm-ravaged Florida and meet with DeSantis.

During a visit to Florida that includes a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely competitor in the 2024 presidential run, US President Joe Biden will vow support to help the state rebuild from Hurricane Ian.

The Democratic president and Republican governor disagree on a variety of subjects, including climate change, which scientists blame for Florida’s more wet, windy, and intense hurricanes.

On Tuesday, five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state, more than 100 people were killed and roughly 400,000 homes and businesses remained without power. On Monday, Biden travelled to Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth that was devastated by Hurricane Fiona last month.

According to the White House, Biden will fly over Florida’s severely damaged Fort Myers before meeting with residents, disaster relief agencies, and DeSantis.

Throughout the crisis, Biden has maintained constant contact with DeSantis, and the federal government has covered a large portion of the first disaster relief. Biden claimed last week that his connection with DeSantis is ‘irrelevant’ but ‘very nice.’

When Biden visited Florida in July, following the collapse of a condominium complex that killed over 100 people, he remarked, ‘we’re letting the nation know we can work when it’s really necessary,’ as he sat shoulder to shoulder with DeSantis.