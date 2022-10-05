Due to EV sales, UK new car registrations increased 4.6% in September

According to industry figures released on Wednesday, the demand for electric vehicles contributed to a 4.6% increase in new automobile registrations in the United Kingdom in September.

The number of registrations for the month increased to 225,269 units from 215,312 units a year earlier, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), but they were still 34.4% below pre-pandemic levels.

The British cost of living crisis and the effects of ongoing chip shortages globally have been devastating the vehicle sector.

Although supply chain problems continue to limit model availability, the market as a whole is still weak, according to SMMT CEO Mike Hawes.

Although the sector is working hard to address these problems, Hawes continued, ‘strong consumer confidence and economic stability also depend on the market’s ability to recover over the long run.’

Even though SMMT anticipates slower growth for the segment compared to the beginning of the year, the monthly volume of battery electric vehicle registrations increased 16.5% in September.