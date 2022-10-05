Muraleedharan joins Team Kharge and criticises Tharoor for lacking popular appeal

K Muraleedharan, a member of the Congress from Vadakara, has endorsed Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress president, joining other prominent Congress figures in Kerala.

Former state president of the Congress, Muraleedharan, convened a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram to defend his decision to back Kharge rather than fellow MP and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor.

Muraleedharan argued that the president of the Congress should be a person who ascended through the ranks of the party starting at the bottom.

‘Kharge has a stronger connection with the general public than Tharoor does. It can be as a result of the environment in which he was raised. He is not to fault for that’ said Muraleedharan.

‘I’ll support Tharoor and cast my vote for Kharge’ he said.

He stated that ‘Tharoor would hold a unique status inside the party. The common person and diplomats, among others, are needed for the party.’

He praised Kharge’s organisational abilities at the age of 80.

‘When problems arise in various states’ organisational structures, Kharge is the one who steps in to address them.’

‘After the party in Kerala lost the most recent local body and assembly elections, he also provided advice to the party’

Prior to this, senior figures Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and KPCC President K Sudhakaran had gathered to endorse Kharge, who is rumoured to have the clandestine backing of the Gandhis.

Tharoor has received support from a few young leaders, notably KS Sabarinadhan, Hibi Eden, and Mathew Kuzhalnadan.