No discussions with Pakistan; the Modi government won’t put up with terrorism, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the union home minister, said on Wednesday that there will be no talks with Pakistan and that the Modi government will eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, turning it into the nation’s most tranquil region.

As the threat has cost 42,000 lives in J-K since the 1990s, Shah questioned whether terrorism has ever helped anyone while speaking at a rally here.

He further attributed the claimed underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir on the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP), and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress), who dominated the formerly independent state for the majority of the period following the country’s independence in 1947.

‘Some claim that we should communicate with Pakistan. Why should we communicate with Pakistan? We won’t converse. We will communicate with the residents of Baramulla and Kashmir’ said Shah. He claimed that the Modi administration does not support terrorism and that it seeks to eradicate it.

We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the country’s most calm region, he vowed. Shah claimed that certain people frequently bring up Pakistan, but he was interested in learning how many villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are connected to the energy grid.’

Over the past three years, ‘We have ensured that all villages in Kashmir have an energy connection,’ he stated.

The home minister came down hard on three political families for the second day in a row, even naming them, and claimed that their rules were rife with misgovernance, corruption, and lack of progress.

He claimed that the Congress, Abdullah and sons, and the Mufti had all done little to further the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.