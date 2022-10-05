Redmi launches new mid-range tablet in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese technology company, Redmi launched new midrange tablet named ‘ Redmi Pad’ in the Indian market. The 3GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,999, the 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. Rs. 17,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 19,999. It will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes, and retail partners starting October 5 in Graphite Grey, Mint Green, and Moonlight Silver colours.

The Redmi Pad runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device sports a 10.61-inch (2,000×1,200 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It has an 8-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 105-degree field-of-view, for selfies and video chats.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.