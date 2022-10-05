Speeding car crashes into multiple vehicles, including Ambulance in Mumbai’s Bandra-Worli Sea Link; 5 killed

Mumbai: Five people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding car rammed into three other stationary cars and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai.

Visuals of the crash were recorded by CCTV cameras. As the team was prepping to take the injured away on the Bandra to Worli lane, a high-speed car crashed into the stationary vehicles, resulting in the deaths of five people. Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

The CCTV footage of the accident shows, an ambulance and three cars standing on the bridge, when a high-speeding vehicle smashes into them. Several people were at the scene during the crash. Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. ‘Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery’, the PMO office tweeted. Following the accident, police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The authorities then closed the road from Bandra to Worli.