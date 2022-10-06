5G users will get speeds up to 600 Mbps during launch phase; Phones will be on par with PCs

During the initial rollout of the 5G network, mobile subscribers will receive speeds of up to 600 megabits per second. According to industry participants, smartphones should be able to access apps and analyse data on par with business computers. Select clients in areas of the four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi have begun receiving 5G services from Jio, and Bharti Airtel is now giving its services in eight cities.

During the initial phase, 5G is anticipated to provide up to 600 mbps (megabits per second), as network traffic will be light. This implies that a two-hour HD movie, which typically has a file size of 6 GB, may be downloaded in 1 minute and 25 seconds. According to Jio, its clients will continue to use 5G services as part of a ‘Beta trial’ until a city’s network coverage is essentially complete.

Up until the rollout, telecom providers are anticipated to offer free 5G service. In 1.5 years, India’s average data consumption per subscriber will quadruple thanks to 5G’s high speed. The cost of 5G services varies from nation to country, according to Sanjay Malik, senior vice president of Nokia and head of the India region.

The introduction of 5G technology in India would also aid in the affordability of 5G equipment. Around Diwali, Lava has previously announced the release of the LavaBlaze 5G, a 5G smartphone with a starting price of Rs 10,000. The cloud connection that 5G will offer will let you access cloud computation on demand as if they were two separate computers.

As more cloud-based services like gaming begin to be used, mobile device battery consumption will increase. Since computers will be mostly used in the cloud, there is a good likelihood that we will finally see ‘light’ or ‘thin’ smartphones, similar to thin client PCs. It is anticipated that using high-speed data on mobile devices will quickly deplete the battery.

The 5G services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years — Jio promises to do that by December 2023 and Bharti Airtel by March 2024. ‘The report said that 5G is expected to account for nearly 40 per cent of all subscriptions by 2027 in India. This could mean an affordable range of smartphones. However, to support 4K video, ultra rich graphics, etc, will still be in demand’, Kawoosa said.