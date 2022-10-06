In Gujarat’s Bhuj, people burnt ED, CBI effigies instead of Ravana

The Kutch district Congress burned the effigies of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and inflation on Wednesday in Bhuj, Gujarat, during the celebrations of Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

On the shores of Bhuj’s Hamirsar pond, the Congress staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration. In place of Ravana, they burned the effigies of the ED, CBI, and inflation while shouting slogans.

As the state’s assembly elections drew closer, the Congress challenged the BJP and brought up problems including price hikes, inflation, insufficient health, expensive school costs, and GST.

Furthermore, they charged that the BJP-led government was attempting to silence the opposition by using national investigative agencies.