In the region Putin annexates to Russia, Ukraine gains more land.

In Kherson, one of four largely Russian-occupied districts that President Vladimir Putin formally annexed into Russia in Europe’s largest annexation since World War Two, Ukraine reported its soldiers have retaken more communities.

In a late-night speech on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that the northeastern Kherson city neighbourhoods of Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka, and Petropavlivka had been ‘liberated’ as a result of Russian soldiers withdrawing from front lines in the south and east.

When the 193-member U.N. General Assembly considers whether to condemn Russia’s annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south after holding referendums there, Russia is pleading for a secret vote rather than a public vote.

On Wednesday, Putin approved a measure integrating the territories into Russia. According to Ukraine, a forcible illegal seizure of its territory will never be tolerated. The referendums, according to Kyiv and the West, were rigged elections staged under duress.

According to the new law, 18% of Ukraine’s land would be annexed by Russia. Putin claims he wants to safeguard Russian speakers in Ukraine and ensure Russia’s security. Kiev charges Moscow of stealing land.

As Putin and other officials have stated, Russia may use nuclear weapons to defend its territory, including the annexation of the provinces, which increases the likelihood that the war will escalate as a result of Russia’s decision to annex the regions.