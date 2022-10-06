India celebrates the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force; Read on…

India is getting ready to commemorate its 90th Air Force Day. The president, the head of the IAF, and senior military officers attend the nation’s celebration of this day on October 8 every year. But what makes this year different? A vital component of India’s armed forces is the Indian Air Force, sometimes referred to as the ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena’. The British Empire initially declared this day in October 1932, and it went into force in 1933.

This year, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will host a spectacular air show featuring about 80 aircraft, including a single-engine MiG-21. A new battle uniform will also be unveiled by the army leader. On October 8, the aircraft will perform five formations, including a three-aircraft formation by LCH , an Eklavya formation, Sekhon and more.

The Indian government is making every effort to strengthen the nation’s defence capabilities. 15 Light Combat Helicopters Made in India were recently added to the defence, with 10 going to the air force and five to the army. During the flypast, the LCH will be one of three aircraft in the formation.

The ‘Sekhon’ formation, which will include a Rafale, Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Jaguar, will be another one for the celebration. The Globe and Eklavya formations will be two additional formations that will be staged. A C-17 heavy lift plane and nine Hawk-132 from the Surya Kiran team will be sent out for the Globe formation. Mi-35 attacking helicopters with four Apache helicopters will lead the Eklavya formation.

An IL-76 and two AN-32 aircraft will finally lead the Big Boy formation. The festivities won’t include Cheetah or Chetak helicopters. On October 8, there will be a parade in the morning, after which the commander would reveal new uniforms for air force members, an officer in the Indian Air Force told reporters, according to PTI.