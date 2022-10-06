‘Indian students should not begin work before course commencement’; Guidelines from Canada

The Canadian High Commission in India has advised students that they must wait until the commencement of their chosen term of study before beginning employment there. ‘Please be aware that even though some study visas allow you to work in Canada, you can only begin working once your course of study has begun, not before’, the Canadian High Commission in India tweeted.

The Commission has also instructed the incoming students to make sure they have documentation to support any late or postponed enrollments at the university or college of their choice (designated learning institution). ‘ A border services officer will examine your paperwork if you’re travelling to Canada this fall or winter. Be prepared to demonstrate that your DLI has granted you permission to arrive late OR that a postponement has been granted ‘,tweet stated.

In order to be eligible to work off campus, a student must be enrolled full-time in a designated learning institution (DLI) or a post-secondary academic, vocational, or professional training programme. According to the guidelines outlined in their study visa, students who are enrolled in a secondary vocational training programme (only in Quebec) may also work off-campus.

In addition, the programme of choice should last at least six months and result in a degree, diploma, or certificate. International students must possess a Social Insurance Number (SIN) in addition to the course prerequisites in order to be employed in the nation. Additionally, Indian students studying in Canada should be aware that they will not be permitted to work off campus if they are taking an authorised leave from their studies or changing schools while not in class.