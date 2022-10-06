Iranian-American, 85, detained in Tehran for six years, flees Iran

Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was imprisoned in Iran on spurious spying charges, is presently in Abu Dhabi and will soon receive urgent medical care, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Namazi, who had been held since 2016, travelled to Abu Dhabi after leaving Iran for Muscat, according to Blinken.

‘He has been reunited with his family and will shortly receive much-needed medical treatment,’ said Blinken. ‘We are looking forward to his complete recovery and welcome him back to the United States.’

Namazi arrived in Muscat earlier on Wednesday, according to an Omani government agency, after Iran authorised him to depart for medical treatment.

Namazi’s flight from Iran was originally reported by Iranian official media, which published a video of him boarding a private plane with a man dressed in Omani national dress, although it did not specify where he was going.

The footage showed him struggling to ascend the stairs to enter the plane, which bore the Royal Air Force of Oman’s light blue insignia.