Kevin Spacey facing civil trial for sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey’s Oscar-winning career has been upended by a spate of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 1986, when Anthony Rapp accused him of making an unwanted sexual attempt.

Both actors are now on their way to Manhattan federal court, where jury selection in Rapp’s $40 million civil complaint over the event, which reportedly occurred when he was 14, is set to begin on Thursday.

Spacey, 63, has disputed Rapp’s allegations as well as other allegations of sexual misconduct.

‘We look forward to a jury trial with genuine evidence rather than a trial by social media,’ his attorney Jennifer Keller said on Wednesday.

In a November 2020 lawsuit, Rapp, who performed in the Broadway musical ‘Rent,’ claimed that Spacey forcibly assaulted him during a party at Spacey’s New York home. He stated that he fled following the brief interaction.