Money laundering case; DK Shivakumar says, ‘ED refused to grant my plea to postpone questioning’

According to DK Shivakumar, the leader of the Karnataka Congress, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) denied his request to delay the October 7 questioning in relation to a money laundering investigation.

Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh received a summons from the ED on September 23 requesting them to appear in person at the agency’s Delhi office on October 7 for questioning. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was cited by the brothers in their request to the agency to move the date.

On October 5, the ED sent Shivakumar and his brother a second summons and asked them to show up at the inquiry on October 7 without fail. Speaking to India Today, Shivakumar disclosed that he had asked the central investigation agency to delay the time of his appearance since he was busy with the Congress’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that the investigation agency, however, denied his request.

‘I requested them for a different time, so that i can attend (Bharat Jodo Yatra). I am a law-abiding citizen and appear before the agency whenever they summon me. But they are still not giving me exemption this time,’ Shivakumar told India Today.

DK Shivakumar is one of the key organisers of the Yatra in Karnataka and is the president of the Karnataka Congress. Additionally, he claimed that he was called at the point when Yatra was gaining speed.