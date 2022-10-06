Several people feared dead during idol immersion in West Bengal; 8 bodies recovered; over 50 rescued

Jalpaiguri: At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’, a senior official said. The incident took place in the evening when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river to participate in the immersion ceremony.

‘All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and we have rescued around 50 people’, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI. ‘The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration’, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives in the flash floods. ‘Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones’, PM Modi tweeted.