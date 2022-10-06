Sonia Gandhi to join in today’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka

Sonia Gandhi, the head of the Congress, will participate in the Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The yatra began again at 6.30 am from Pandavapura Taluk and will conclude in Nagamangala Taluk by 7 pm.

After the trek, there will be a gathering at the village of Brahmadevarahalli. The party officials will set up camp at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital’s opposite Madake Hosuru Gate in Nagamangala Taluk. Beginning on September 7 in Kanyakumari, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Karnataka leg last Friday when party head Rahul Gandhi crossed into the state through Gundlupet in the district of Chamarajanagar that borders Kerala.

The Congress published details about the march on Twitter, writing ‘A journey of hopes, love and victory, that’s the spirit of BharatJodoYatra which will resume from Pandavapura Taluk and end at Nagamangala Taluk today.’

Over the course of 21 days, the Yatra will travel 511 kilometres through Karnataka. The districts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari, and Raichur will all be included in the yatra.

Sonia Gandhi, the party’s leader, arrived in Karnataka on Monday to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra after travelling abroad for medical tests. Sonia Gandhi took a plane to Madikeri in the Coorg region and stayed at a luxury hotel.

After completing the campaign’s Mysuru phase, Rahul Gandhi took a flight to Madikeri to meet with his mother, Sonia Gandhi. They stayed at Coorg for two days.