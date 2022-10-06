The new ‘Halloween episode of Scooby-Doo’ reveals Velma Dinkley to be a ‘lesbian’!

The long-running rumours and speculative claims concerning Velma Dinkley have been confirmed with the official release of HBO Max’s new Scooby-Doo film. In the film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, Velma’s sexual orientation is portrayed. Scooby-Doo character Velma is lesbian. This week, viral videos featuring clips from the newest Scooby-Doo! supported long-held fan suspicions about the character. In the clips, the nerdy Mystery Incorporated member encountered a costume designer and expressed shock and googly eyes.

An extended Halloween special, the new film features the voice of American actress Kate Micucci as Velma, who meets Coco Diablo, a renowned costume designer who is responsible for some of the criminals the gang has exposed. In the video, Velma is depicted as expressing her emotions through facial expressions rather than her customary calm assurance. As the video progresses, Velma lists all of Diablo’s wonderful qualities, such as ‘clearly bright’ and ‘loves animals,’ among others. Velma also gets a flush when she glances at Coco Diablo and uses her signature ‘jinkies’ statement.

Addressing Velma’s sexual preference, director James Gunn;

According to Variety, these theories were supported by screenwriter and director James Gunn, who also wrote the cult classic live-action movies, and Tony Cervone, the managing producer of the Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated television series. The creators were regretfully never allowed to make Velma’s sexuality public, despite the fact that Daphne and Fred have been flirting since the late 1960s, according to Collider.

In a live-action film starring Linda Cardellini as the gang’s bespectacled brain, Gunn reportedly tweeted that he tried to establish Velma’s sexual orientation as a lesbian. According to the filmmaker, ‘Velma was openly gay in my first script in 2001, but the studio simply kept watering it down and washing it down, making it ambiguous (in the version shot), then nothing (in the version published), and ultimately having a partner (in the sequel),’ Collider stated. Fans have developed a number of hypotheses about Velma throughout the years—perhaps even generations. The character and the franchise have made a lot of appearances in films and television shows since their 1969 debut in the Hanna-Barbera animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?