‘This is done by miscreants and not us,’ says Congress MLA after Savarkar reappears on Bharat Jodo Yatra poster

After the image of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar appeared on a poster for the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress entered a defensive posture.

Savarkar was depicted on the Mandya poster campaign with pictures of Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, chair of the Karnataka Congress, and former state chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The MLA from Shanthi Nagar, Nalapad Ahmed Haris, taken credit for the poster and blamed some miscreants of doing it. ‘This is done by miscreants and not us. We will file a complaint in Mandya district,’ Haris said.

On September 21, Savarkar was shown among other freedom warriors in a Bharat Jodo Yatra poster in Kerala. Later, the Congress replaced Savarkar’s picture on the poster with Mahatma Gandhi’s.

On September 8, the 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra set out from Kanyakumari. The yatra has so far travelled 600 km across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, three southern states.