Tourist bus carrying school children crashes with KSRTC in Thrissur; At least 9 killed

Palakkad: In a a shocking accident, nine were killed in Vadakkancherry after a tourist bus carrying students from Mar Baselius Vidyaniketan School in Ernakulam’s Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Thursday. As per reports,12 people are critically injured in the accident which took place shortly after 12 am on Thursday.

The accident took place at midnight near the Anjumoorthy bus stop on Walayar-Vadakkancherry national highway. Among the dead were 3 people in the KSRTC bus and 5 passengers in the tourist bus. The police said that the number of fatalities could be higher. 28 people have minor injuries, and all injured were admitted to Palakkad District Hospital.

The excursion group left at 6 pm yesterday. There were 48 people in the bus, including 41 students, five teachers and two bus staff. The students were of classes 10,11 and 12, and included 26 boys and 16 girls. The accident occurred after the tourist bus lost control and rushed behind the KSRTC bus, while trying to overtake the car in front. Kottarakkara – Coimbatore KSRTC bus had 49 passengers.