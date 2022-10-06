US accuses Ukrainians for Dugina’s murder in Russia

According to the New York Times, US intelligence agencies believe portions of the Ukrainian government ordered a car bomb attack outside Moscow in August that murdered Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist.

According to the Times, the US played no role in the attack on Dugina and was unaware of it beforehand. According to the Times, American authorities chastised Ukrainian leaders over the assassination.

Following the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the death, while Russia’s Federal Security Service blamed Ukraine’s secret services.

According to the New York Times, a Ukrainian presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, reiterated Kyiv’s denial of responsibility for the attack. Podolyak did not immediately react to a request for comment on the allegation from Reuters.