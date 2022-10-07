After Shinde claims Shiv Sena symbol, Election Commission requests Uddhav’s response

The Eknath Shinde-faction staked their claim to the party’s bow and arrow election symbol, and the Election Commission of India has invited the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to react by Saturday afternoon.

The Election Commission has requested in writing that Uddhav Thackeray send any comments together with the necessary documents no later than 2 PM on Saturday, October 8. The Shinde camp submitted a note asking for allocation of the Shiv Sena’s symbol in light of the upcoming special election in the Andheri East constituency, which led to the poll panel’s instruction to the Uddhav side.

The letter further stated that the poll panel would take ‘appropriate action in the matter accordingly’ if the Uddhav camp didn’t respond. On September 27, the Supreme Court authorised the Election Commission to choose between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of the ‘real’ Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray, who had filed a petition to stop the election panel from making a decision about the Shinde-led faction’s claim to control the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and the party symbol, was upset by the result.

A revolt led by Eknath Shinde in June of this year overthrew the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. After that, with the help of the BJP, Shinde and 39 other MLAs established the state’s government.