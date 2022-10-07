Bank accounts belonging to trusts connected to Amnesty India attached by ED

According to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has provisionally attached assets totaling 1.54 crore from a trust connected to Amnesty India’s bank accounts.

‘Enforcement of Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth ?1.54 crore in bank accounts of M/s. Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,’ ED said in a statement.

Allegations that the group attempted to bypass the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act by establishing a business firm, Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd, and accepting foreign cash under the pretext of exporting services are being looked into by the federal agency.

The human rights organisation hasn’t yet responded to the development. Amnesty International UK was able to donate to Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) in 2011–12, according to the ED. Due to adverse reports, this approval was withdrawn.

‘Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and IAIT were formed in the year 2013-14 and 2012-13 respectively to escape the FCRA route and carried out NGO activities in the guise of service export and FDI (Foreign Direct Investment),’ it said.