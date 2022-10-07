CR Paatil’s invitation to visit state schools accepted by Manish Sisodia

On Thursday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia accepted BJP Gujarat President CR Paatil’s invitation to visit the state’s government-run school. Sisodia accepted Patil’s invitation and said he would undoubtedly go to the schools run by the Gujarati government, but he first wanted to visit the district of the state’s education minister.

Manish Sisodia stated, ‘I hope that CR Paatil will not step back from his invitation to show us government schools of Gujarat and will fix the date soon. The BJP could fix only 73 government schools in Gujarat over the past 27 years; at this rate, it will take 15,000 years for BJP to fix and upgrade 40,800 government schools all across Gujarat. CM Arvind Kejriwal has made the Delhi Government Schools world-class in just 5 years; now people want his model in Gujarat too. They don’t want to wait for 15,000 years to get Gujarat government schools fixed. This rubbish plan of BJP is not acceptable to the Gujarat public; they believe that if Kejriwal can make the Delhi government schools world-class in 5 years, then he can do the same in Gujarat too.’

Manish Sisodia said, ‘Election season is at its peak and I am happy that ‘education’ is an agenda for political discussions in Gujarat now. Whenever Kejriwal and I visit Gujarat these days, people show us schools around the state. They show us government schools with crumbling structures and no facilities for their children. They tell us that BJP has never focused on schools in the past 27 years, because of which a large population of children is deprived of education, forget quality education.’

Sisodia continued by saying that whereas the BJP could only fix 73 Gujarat government schools in 27 years, the AAP government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, fixed Delhi government schools in 5 years.

Paatil took a jab at AAP earlier in the day by claiming that although some people from outside Gujarat claim that the BJP government hasn’t built any schools there, the reality is that the BJP has installed smart boards in 73 government primary schools in Surat.