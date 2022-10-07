Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh10 million

Dubai: Saad, a Pakistani national residing in Abu Dhabi won the first prize of 10 million UAE dirhams in the 96th Mahzooz Draw. He matched all the 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers are 5, 14, 18, 24 and 35

Saad works as a mechanic at an aluminum factory in Abu Dhabi. He is the29th multi-millionaire of Mahzooz. Saad is the second Pakistani national who earned the title of Mahzooz multi-millionaire.

10 lucky participants won the second prize of 100,000 UAE dirhams by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will get 9096 UAE dirhams each.Over 4,000 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. 4,215 winners won prize money in the draw. The total prize money won was Dh1.7 million.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 among themselves. The lucky winners are Shefeeque from India, Devendra from Nepal, and Marvin from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 20346339, 20072032, and 20346877 respectively.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.