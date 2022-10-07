Man arrested in Assam for attempting to dump girl after rape: Girl survived

In the Cachar district of Assam, a 26-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly abduct, raping, and trying to kill a 16-year-old girl. The young girl had gone to a Durga Puja pandal with someone else, according to the police, and the suspect was angry with her for it.

According to her family, the suspect tried to slice her throat before putting her in a bag and throwing it in the jungle. She managed to escape the assault, though, and after going back home in tattered clothes. Now, a family member claimed, she is fighting for her life.

According to the police, Sanjay Teli, the accused, worked in a tea estate in the Cachar district and was arrested by officers at the Borkhola Police Station based on the girl’s initial statement.

According to the girl’s relatives, she went for Durga Puja on October 3 and didn’t return home. They reported it to the police the next day. On the afternoon of October 4, she came home, and her relatives immediately drove her to the hospital.

Sanjay Teli allegedly kidnapped the girl, took her to a jungle area, and sexually abused her, according to the complainant. He cut her throat in an attempt to kill her, according to a police officer.

Numal Mahatta, the superintendent of police in Cachar, ‘In the investigation, it was found that the girl was in a relationship with the accused. She went to Durga Puja with another man, which angered him.’ Manmohan Raut, the officer in charge of the Borkhola police station, stated that they had found the weapon at Teli’s position.