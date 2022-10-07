DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Mother of an Iranian teenager accuses the authorities of murdering her daughter during the protests in the country

Oct 7, 2022, 08:34 am IST
In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, tear gas is fired by security to disperse protestors in front of the Tehran University, Iran. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly wearing her mandatory Islamic veil too loosely. (AP Photo)

An Iranian teen’s mother has accused the government of killing her daughter while there were protests going on in the nation.

The 16-year-old Nika’s mother, Nasrin Shahkarami, told Radio Farda that her daughter died after participating in the demonstrations following Mahsa Amini’s passing. Later, the police persuaded Nasrin to claim that Nika committed suicide by jumping off a building’s roof.

The death of Amini, a 22-year-old who was discovered dead after being arrested by the morality police for violating the hijab restrictions, has sparked widespread protests in Iran at the moment. As the authorities continue to crack down on opposition, Nika’s death has also come to represent the protests.

According to official data, around 1200 people have been arrested in the protests till now and more than 100 people have lost their lives including Nika who was found dead on September 20.

Nasrin said that no adequate justification for her death was given and that the authorities took her remains away for almost ten days before eventually returning it to the family. Her cause of death was listed as ‘several blows produced by a hard object’ even on the official death certificate.

Nika’s family members claim that the police forced her to jump from a building’s top, however the police have refuted all of these claims. On Wednesday, Nika’s aunt and uncle were put under custody.

The family fears that they ‘had been forced to make the confessions and broadcast them’

