Rahul Gandhi wants panel’s recommendations on reservations be put into action

Oct 7, 2022, 08:43 am IST

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, asked on Monday that Karnataka implement the findings of the Justice Naga Mohandas Commission. In 2019, the commission was established by the Congress-JDS coalition.

 

The commission had recommended raising the reservation quotas for Scheduled Casts from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%.

 

The former president of the Congress urged that the Karnataka government schedule an assembly meeting so that the advice may be implemented right now.

