The James Webb Telescope and Hubble have joined hands to reveal how interstellar dust works in space.

One of the most eagerly anticipated collaborations in the scientific world has finally taken place between the Hubble telescope and the James Webb Telescope, which started science operations earlier this year. To analyse interstellar dust, data from two observatories outside of Earth have been integrated.

NASA unveiled the image that included two galaxies from data from the Hubble and James Webb telescopes as well as a third that was previously undiscovered.

While the JWST looked at the galaxy in infrared light, Hubble peered into the galaxy in visible and ultraviolet light. The data allowed astronomers to trace light that was emitted by the bright white elliptical galaxy through the winding spiral galaxy.

The two telescopes assisted in determining how the spiral galaxy in the galactic pair VV 191 was impacted by interstellar dust.

The transdisciplinary scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope, Rogier Windhorst, stated in a statement, ‘We got more than we planned for by merging data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope.’

The lengthier, extremely dusty spiral arms of the galaxy are seen in much greater detail in Webb’s near-infrared images, giving the arms the impression of overlapping with the centre bulge of the bright white elliptical galaxy on the left.