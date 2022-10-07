The power of acting helped Amitabh Bachchan rise from ‘bankruptcy’!

Even at the age of 79 (soon to be 80), Amitabh Bachchan, who is unquestionably Bollywood’s greatest superstar of all time, is still actively engaged in his job. Big B has had a career spanning more than five decades and has appeared in over 200 films. He has received numerous awards for his ground-breaking on-screen performances. His accomplishments and notoriety are evidence of his love of performing and the entertainment industry. Did you realise, though, that life for the superstar was not always that simple and easy?

Once upon a time, Big B was burdened with debt. He was bankrupt, without a job or money, and even unable to provide for his family by putting food on the table. Let’s go back in time to recall how the actor previously talked openly about the most difficult time in his life.

After making significant investments in his production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd., in 1999, the actor suffered significant losses (ABCL). He was in a financial bind at the time, according to reports, and owing several creditors more than Rs 90 crore. In order to get their money back, some persons who had previously showed an interest in working with him abused him and made threats at his home. It was probably one of the hardest times in his life, but he conquered it with tenacity and enthusiasm.

The actor discussed how he recovered from the turmoil his production firm was into in 2013 and talked openly about it. Speaking with Mail Today, he disclosed: ‘Even Doordarshan received payment from me. I did commercials in place of them when they requested the interest component. I will always remember how harassing, frightening, and demanding our creditors used to be when they came to our house, Prateeksha, for kudkee’.

‘Without a doubt, in my 44-year professional career, that was one of the worst times. I took some time to reflect, consider my alternatives, and weigh potential outcomes. The response was simple: ‘I know how to act. I stood up and headed over to Yashji, the filmmaker who lived behind my house. I pleaded with him to hire me’. The worm changed at that point and delivered me ‘Mohabbatein’. In the end, his love of acting was what kept him alive and enabled him to drastically alter his life.

In his remarks at Agenda Aaj Tak, Big B said the following: ‘It was a challenging period. ABCL accrued debt. I was insolvent. At the height of my career, those who wanted to collaborate with me came and yelled insults at me’. Abhishek Bachchan spoke candidly about the trying period last year. Jr Bachchan remembered a conversation with a YouTuber where ‘When my father is unsure of how he will get meals, I cannot be sitting here in Boston. That’s how horrible it was, then. He also made it public’.

‘To put food on the table, he had to borrow money from his crew. I was just compelled to be with him morally. I phoned him and said, ‘You know dad, I believe I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way’. At least you’ll know that your boy is nearby and is supporting you’,the 46-year-old revealed. Several movies are currently in development for Big B. He most recently appeared as a guest star in ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ and in a significant part in ‘Brahmstra: Part One – Shiva’. His movie ‘Goodbye,’ starring Rashmika Mandanna, is currently playing in theatres.